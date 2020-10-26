STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Sanju Samson wasn't looking at the required rate while chasing MI's mammoth total!

Samson said that he gave himself time in the middle but was constantly looking for boundaries.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: After registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson said he didn't care to look at the required runs while chasing and waited for the right ball to smash a boundary.

Rajasthan chased down the target of 196 with eight wickets in hand and balls to spare. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson played knocks of 107 and 54 respectively. For Mumbai Indians, James Pattinson returned with the figures of 2-40.

Samson said that he gave himself time in the middle but was constantly looking for boundaries.

"I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you will go through ups and downs. Different wickets you play differently and that's what I did today. Last 2-3 games we've spent some time together, this game was the best one," Samson told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"To be very honest, I wasn't looking at the required runs, I just reacted to the ball. My game is simple, I hit it if it's there and take singles and doubles otherwise. I did give myself time but I was looking for boundaries," he added.

MATCH REPORT | Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! 

Stokes and Samson put together an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs. With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points. For the knock of 107, Ben Stokes was adjudged as 'Man of the Match'.

"The intent was there, but I took 5-6 balls to get myself in. I was just reminding myself of my name (gesture after smashing the half-century), Samson is the strongest man in the world," said wicket keeper batsman.

The Royals will next take on Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanju Samson IPL IPL 2020 MI vs RR Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp