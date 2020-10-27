STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Feels surreal, wasn't expecting it: Varun Chakravarthy on maiden India call-up

Chakravarthy was on Monday named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia following his impressive showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Published: 27th October 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has received his maiden call-up for Team India, has stated it feels surreal to be picked in the T20I squad for the Australia tour, adding that he wasn't expecting it.

Chakravarthy was on Monday named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia following his impressive showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It feels surreal to be picked for Australia T20Is. India call-up is definitely a big thing for me. I was really not expecting it," Chakravarthy said in an interview for bcci.tv.

The 29-year-old has picked up 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals, in 11 matches he has played so far for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 and has impressed one and all. He replaced Kuldeep Yadav as the fourth spinner in the 16-man India squad.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy shows blueprint of success for KKR

"My basic goal in this year's IPL was to play for the team regularly and contribute to the wins. Thankfully, I was able to do well till now and hopefully I will be able to perform for the Indian team as well," Chakravarthy said.

"I just want to thank all the selectors who kept faith on me," added the mystery spinner.

The Australia tour will comprise three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches, expected to be played between November 27 and January 19. The official itinerary is, however, yet to be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Chakravarthy Australia tour IPL
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp