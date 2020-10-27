IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi win toss, decide to bowl against Hyderabad

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Capitals went with the same side that played in their last game while Sunrisers made three changes, replacing Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed with Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.