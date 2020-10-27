STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did you know? IPL sensation and Team India's new entrant Varun Chakravarthy starred in this Tamil movie

Varun Chakravarthy had a small role in this Tamil movie starring Vishnu Vishal and Sridivya.

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo | Twitter/KKR)

By Online Desk

KKR's mystery spinner and IPL sensation Varun Chakravarthy is on cloud nine after his maiden call-up for Team India as part of the T20I squad for the Australia tour.

A qualified architect, Varun later on switched to cricket and his decision seems to have worked out well as the Tamil Nadu cricketer's impressive showing at the current edition of the IPL has earned him a spot in the Indian squad.

However, for moviebuffs, here's a trivia. This youngster has appeared in a cameo role in a Tamil movie, Jeeva.

Jeeva, which released in 2014, had Vishnu Vishal in the title role with Sri Divya, Soori and an ensemble cast and was directed by Suseenthiran. In the movie, which centred around caste politics in cricket in Tamil Nadu, Vishnu played the role of a talented cricketer who is denied opportunity to be part of the Indian team due to caste politics and how he gets a second chance in the form of a premier league to prove himself.

Varun Chakravarthy was seen in a blink-and-miss role in the movie as a teammate of hero Jeeva when he plays for a cricket club. Actor Vishnu Vishal, who played the role of Jeeva, himself was a cricketer who played in TNCA League games. However, he took up movies after a career-ending leg injury. The movie 'Jeeva' had a successful run at the box office and was critically acclaimed.

Varun Chakravarthy in the movie 'Jeeva'

29-year-old Varun Chakravarthy's IPL debut in 2019  didn't go well as he played just one match for Kings XI Punjab with figures of 3-0-35-1.

However in the the current edition, he has picked up 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals, in 11 matches he has played so far for Kolkata Knight Riders and has impressed one and all. He replaced Kuldeep Yadav as the fourth spinner in the 16-man India squad for Australia.

"I went through a lot in the last few years. Had a poor start to the IPL, nursed injuries. But I never gave up. I had the belief that I would do well and it was only a matter of time. During that phase, family, friends, my fiancée, coaches and trainers supported me. That kept me going," said Varun in an interview to TNIE. 

The Australia tour will comprise three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches, expected to be played between November 27 and January 19. The official itinerary is, however, yet to be announced.

