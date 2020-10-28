STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting explains why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH

Ponting said with one down in the very first over, the side wanted to match the runs scored by SRH in the powerplay and hence Stonis and Hetmyer were sent ahead of skipper Iyer.

Published: 28th October 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ricky Ponting head coach of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Ricky Ponting head coach of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: After Delhi Capitals stumbled to an 88-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), head coach Ricky Ponting explained the reason behind sending skipper Shreyas Iyer at number six.

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. In the match, the Delhi Capitals chase spluttered and faltered without ever kicking into top gear. Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, who were promoted up the order, failed to leave a mark.

Ponting said with one down in the very first over, the side wanted to match the runs scored by SRH in the powerplay and hence Stonis and Hetmyer were sent ahead of skipper Iyer.

"Chasing 220, with Rahane and Shikhar at the top, we thought if we lost an early wicket, we would have to match them (SRH) in the powerplay and get to 65 or 70," said Ponting in the post-match press conference.

"Stoinis has been in sensational form in the tournament so far, he was dying for an opportunity at the top-order. And as you saw, the second ball he faced, he whacked it over long-on. It didn't come off today but it was all circumstantial because we were chasing such a big total. Hetmyer at four and then Pant at five and Iyer at six. It was a bit of experimentation," he added.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 runs for SRH as the side posted a total of more than 200 runs. Ponting said he expected to see Saha in the playing XI but was surprised by his gutsy knock.

"Our fielding has been a bit sloppy in the last couple of games and our batsmen have struggled to find any sort of rhythm. We expected this to happen. We knew that Kane may come back for this game so Bairstow may have to sit out, which meant Saha would have to come back as a wicketkeeper," said Ponting.

"We had a good chat in the morning before the game started on how we wanted to play against Saha, and obviously Kane if he batted at no. 4. Saha played beautifully he actually surprised me," the coach added.

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs.

"We opened today with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada as how big a wicket David Warner was. We knew Saha can be a dangerous player. I think they were 77 for none at the end of powerplay and they played beautifully," Ponting continued.

"As it has happened quite a few times in the tournament so far, when the teams have got on top of us, we've found it hard to drag it back. Today was a great example of that so we had some work to do on our all-round game," he said.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Shreyas Iyer Ricky Ponting
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp