STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's quick scoring ability is invariably underrated, says Sachin Tendulkar

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Wriddhiman Saha for his "fantastic" knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

Both the batsmen had also helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Tendulkar was impressed with Saha's cautious yet scintillating knock and said that his quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.

@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch. I also feel that @Wriddhipops' quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," Tendulkar tweeted

"Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching," he added.

Both batsmen had put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66).

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

SRH will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp