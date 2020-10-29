STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Backing experience over youth has turned upside down for Chennai Super Kings, says Brian Lara

The MS Dhoni-led side is the bottom-placed team on the points table with just eight points from 12 games.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming (L) with skipper MS Dhoni.

By ANI

DUBAI: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) backed experience over youth and this has turned upside down for them in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK failed to impress in the league and witnessed a very poor season. The MS Dhoni-led side is the bottom-placed team on the points table with just eight points from 12 games.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It's just an unbelievable season so far," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout.

ALSO READ: KKR can't afford any more slip-ups as crunch game against CSK looms

"You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it's a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players with they've got," he added.

CSK are currently gearing for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), slated to take place on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

