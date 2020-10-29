STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devdutt Padikkal hits 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stops Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164

Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 12 fours and a six, added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for six in an IPL game here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 12 fours and a six, added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (33).

However, the RCB then suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai roared back into the game with lead pacer Bumrah (3/14) doing the bulk of damage.

Padikkal began with a boundary over deep extra cover and then struck successive fours off Krunal Pandya, as RCB fetched 12 runs in the third over.

The two openers continued playing their shots, the highlight being Philippe's six over Trent Boult's head in the fifth over.

Padikkal then went on the offensive against James Pattinson, collecting two fours, as RCB raced to 54 for no loss in six overs.

However, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) pulled things back for Mumbai, removing Philippe, who was stumped by Quinton De Kock.

Padikkal, who hit another two boundaries off Chahar, completed his fifty with another four.

Skipper Virat Kohli (9) perished early as RCB slipped to 95/2, but Padikkal continued his onslaught against Chahar, hammering a six and two fours, as RCB got 16 runs in the 15th over.

Mumbai then took four wickets in quick succession, removing AB De Villiers (15), Shivam Dube (2), Padikkal and Chris Morris (4), as RCB slumped to 138/6.

Gurkeerat Mann made a quick 14 but Mumbai, known for their effectiveness in the death, allowed RCB only 35 runs in the last five overs.

