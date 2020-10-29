STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Nitish Rana's 87 helps Kolkata Knight Riders post 172 against Chennai Super Kings

Nitish Rana's 87 and a late burst helped Kolkata Knight Riders get to 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Opener Nitish Rana's 87 and a late burst helped Kolkata Knight Riders get to 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Thursday.

Following Rana's 61-ball effort, cameos from skipper Eoin Morgan (15 off 12) and Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10) allowed KKR to put up a competitive total.

CSK, who pulled things back in the middle overs after a fine start from KKR openers Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17), leaked 66 runs in the last five overs.

Lungi Ngidi (2/34) was the best bowler for CSK while Sam Curran also bowled well early on.

The KKR innings was built largely on Rana's knock which comprised 10 fours, four sixes.

The southpaw mixed caution with aggression and overcame a sluggish period in the middle overs with some lovely shots.

Rana hit three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in the 16th over to up the ante as KKR looked for quick runs.

Sent in to bat, KKR got off to a solid start with Gill and Rana putting on 53 runs for the first wicket.

Gill looked in good touch and hit four boundaries before falling to leggie Sharma.

Sunil Narine (7), sent in at number three, smashed the second ball for a six and fell four balls later, unable to clear a Mitchell Santner delivery with Ravindra Jadeja taking the catch.

KKR decided to send Rinku Singh, who was picked for the first time this season, ahead of Morgan at number four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight riders CSK vs KKR KKR CSK IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp