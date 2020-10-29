STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Would not be surprised if MS Dhoni is retained as Chennai Super Kings captain in 2021: Gambhir

Gambhir, who flourished under Dhoni's captaincy in international cricket, pointed out his overall record as CSK skipper.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings owners share such mutual trust and fabulous relationship that he could be retained as captain of the side in 2021 despite enduring an abysmal IPL season in the UAE, says former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Three-time winners CSK have failed to clear the leagues stage for the first time in the tournament's history and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table following an unprecedented eight defeats in 12 outings.

"I keep saying that why CSK is CSK is because of the relationship between the owners and the captain.

They have given all the freedom to MS, and MS has received all the mutual respect from the owners as well," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So I would not be surprised if they continue with MS and MS plays till the time he wants to play. And then next year he still continues to be the captain and have a much different squad than what he has this time around.

 "He deserves that much of appreciation from the owners."

The 39-year-old Dhoni's future has come under scrutiny in the wake of CSK's mediocre performances in the ongoing IPL.

Gambhir, who flourished under Dhoni's captaincy in international cricket, pointed out his overall record as CSK skipper.

"What he has done for the franchise and how the franchise actually deals with MS and treats MS is a fabulous relationship.

"And that is how every franchise should deal with their captain, who has delivered for them."

The ongoing season has been a far cry from their glory days, having managed only eight points so far after four wins.

Gambhir said, "MS has won them three (IPL) trophies, couple of Champions Leagues, he has made them one of the top successful sides in the IPL after Mumbai Indians.

"So CSK saying they are going to continue with MS - it is just the relationship, it is just the mutual respect.

"That's why MS has been so loyal (to the Super Kings). That's why MS has given everything: heart and soul, his sweat, sleepless nights - I'm sure he must have had sleepless nights while he has continued captaining CSK."

Earlier, the CSK management has said that Dhoni would be retained at the next mega auction, which is likely to be held in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Gautam Gambhir IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier LEague
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp