Royal Challengers Bangalore​ foraying into e-gaming on their mobile app

BENGALURU: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has launched e-gaming on their mobile application as part of a long-term business strategy for the platform.

RCB plans to work closely with gaming companies and aggregators to integrate casual games within the RCB App and offer a plethora of features to fans throughout the year and not just during the IPL.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore works incessantly to design assets that built the ethos of the brand in congruence with Sports and Lifestyle, mounting into a business strategy to take the brand forward," said Rajesh Menon, Head - RCB in a statement.

RCB's brand ethos is congruent of sports and lifestyle, and through this mobile application, the team has brought yet another way to engage with the fans. RCB has built a digital community where fans can consume content, interact with each other and with the RCB players, not just during the IPL, but through the year.

"It is the fans who form the true force behind the franchise and every season we have ensured that the experiences we offer are designed for bringing fans closer to the RCB team and help them celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold. To keep the fans engaged and entertained on and off-field is something which we work on ardently and it will always be our top priority," said Menon.

"We are glad to partner with Gamezop for this initiative and will work closely in this endeavour of bringing to fans an engaging gaming experience throughout the year," added Menon.

The partnership with Gamezop, India's largest multi-gaming platform, is to offer over 250 casual games in various categories like sports, arcade, puzzle, and strategy among others which caters to the cricket fans wanting for more on to the app through this upgrade.