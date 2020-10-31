STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Chasing totals the way forward as dew hurts defence

Teams batting second have won 15 of the last 18 games that have finished in regular overs pointing to the impact dew has been having in defending totals as the tournament has progressed.

Published: 31st October 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Going forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, it seems teams winning the toss will look to chase totals since dew on the ground is making it hard to defend.

Teams batting second have won 15 of the last 18 games that have finished in regular overs pointing to the impact dew has been having in defending totals as the tournament has progressed.

Even in the two games -- over the last 20 matches -- that have ended in Super Over, teams batting second have managed to reach first innings totals of 163 and 176.

No wonder, captains and coaches are unhappy.

On Friday night, Kings XI Punjab skipper pointed to the difficulty in defending totals and said it is 'a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on'.

"The wrist spinners want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface but with the dew it got really difficult," said Rahul after the match.

On Thursday night, after Kolkata Knight Riders failed to defend a 172-run target against Chennai Super Kings, team mentor David Hussey too blamed dew for it.

"The toss did not help. With a lot of dew around, (our bowlers) could not quite grip the ball," he had said after the match.

Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Kieron Pollard had also blamed the dew after their October 25 loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"The wicket ended up being a good wicket with a little bit of dew," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp