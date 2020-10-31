IPL 2020, DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals to bat first, look to qualify for playoffs against Mumbai Indians

By Online Desk

The Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Coming back after suffering three back-to-back losses, the Ricky Ponting-coached side are facing an important game which can either secure a play off spot or put them in vulnerable positon with only two more games (including MI match) left to go.

On the other side, having already qualified, Mumbai Indians enter more relaxed and looking to hurt ailing Delhi Capitals.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has made 3 changes to the playing 11, opener Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel and Pravin Dubey start and Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Tushar Deshapnde miss out.

With nothing to lose, Mumbai Indians have given rest to all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer James Pattinson and in comes Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The teams:

Delhi Capitals: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer (C), R Pant (wk), S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, P Dubey, H Patel, K Rabada, R Ashwin, A Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Q de Kock (wk), I Kishan, S Yadav, S Tiwary, J Yadav, K Pollard (C), K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah