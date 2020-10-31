STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: Warner wins toss, opts to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Published: 31st October 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Toss before match

David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Toss before match. (Photo | IPLT20)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB got the better of SRH in their last clash earlier this season. Virat Kohli-led side is at second place with 14 points while Hyderabad are at the seventh spot with 10 points.

Injured Vijay Shakar is out but Wriddhiman Saha is back for Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Navdep Saini comes in for Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana replaces Dale Steyn for Bangalore.

RCB playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

