IPL 2020: Sangakkara 'worried' for Delhi Capitals' playoff possibilities

MUMBAI: With only six games to go in the round-robin format, the race to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is becoming tougher.

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals still require a win each to seal the playoff spot.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara is worried about Delhi Capitals' playoff spot, as the Shreyas Iyer-led side has tasted defeat in the last three games.

The Capitals are third on the table with 14 points just below RCB because of the net run rate.

"Well, Mumbai is quite secure; I think RCB will make it there as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've," said Sangakkara on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"It's highly dependent on their top order; no batsman has got the quick runs. So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure," he added,

Sangakkara, however, is optimistic about Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) making it to the playoffs but the former Sri Lanka skipper is not too sure about who will be the fourth team.

"So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure. I would say, Kings XI Punjab would make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one. Sorry!" said Sangakkara.

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points), courtesy of better net run rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.