STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Sangakkara 'worried' for Delhi Capitals' playoff possibilities

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara is worried about Delhi Capitals' playoff spot, as the Shreyas Iyer-led side has tasted defeat in the last three games.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara. (File photo|AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  With only six games to go in the round-robin format, the race to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is becoming tougher.

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals still require a win each to seal the playoff spot.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara is worried about Delhi Capitals' playoff spot, as the Shreyas Iyer-led side has tasted defeat in the last three games.

The Capitals are third on the table with 14 points just below RCB because of the net run rate.

"Well, Mumbai is quite secure; I think RCB will make it there as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've," said Sangakkara on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"It's highly dependent on their top order; no batsman has got the quick runs. So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure," he added,

Sangakkara, however, is optimistic about Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) making it to the playoffs but the former Sri Lanka skipper is not too sure about who will be the fourth team.

"So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure. I would say, Kings XI Punjab would make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one. Sorry!" said Sangakkara.

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points), courtesy of better net run rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp