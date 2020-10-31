STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians' bowling unit crashes Delhi Captials batting order, target set at 111

Wasting 10.2 overs on dot balls out of possible 20 showed that Delhi batters' confidence has hit the lowest ebb.

Published: 31st October 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Trent Boult dealt telling opening blows while Jasprit Bumrah broke the backbone of the middle-order with some brilliant seam bowling as Mumbai Indians choked Delhi Capitals to 110 for 9 in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Boult (3/21 in 4 overs) and Bumrah (3/17 in 4 overs) not only accounted for six of the nine wickets but also bowled 31 of the 62 dot balls consumed by DC batsmen.

Not for once did Delhi Capitals looked like being in control as they made the Dubai strip and the MI bowling attack look doubly menacing with some of the best batsmen abdicating their responsibilities of playing fearless cricket.

Wasting 10.2 overs on dot balls out of possible 20 showed that Delhi batters' confidence has hit the lowest ebb.

Boult was brilliant upfront removing openers Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10, 11 balls) in the powerplay which pegged Capitals back.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (25, 29 balls) and Rishabh Pant (21 off 24 balls) then compounded their team's worries as they failed to regain the lost momentum.

The duo for the umpteenth time looked like playing for themselves and the intent was missing which affected the morale of the batsmen coming down the order.

Quinton de Kock effected a 'MS Dhoniesque' stumping off Rahul Chahar to see Iyer's return after which came Bumrah's devastating two-over spell.

A ball pitched on length was climbing up while moving a shade away which Marcus Stoinis edged to the wicketkeeper.

Pant's misery ended when Bumrah came round the wicket and fired one from wide off the crease that came in with the angle to trap him leg before.

He then tormented Harshal Patel, who played and missed a few before being adjudged leg-before, a decision that couldn't be reviewed as Pant had consumed it during his dismissal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Delhi Captials Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp