Not worried about purple cap, important Mumbai Indians wins, says Pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah said that it was a good day in the office for the defending champions as he eclipsed Kagiso Rabada at the top of the wicket-takers' list.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:48 PM

Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Top-ranked Mumbai Indians (MI) once again showed why they are sitting pretty at the top of the table as they restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 110/9 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In what was expected to be a thrilling contest, DC decided to change their opening combination again and went in with the low on form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and dropped the experienced Ajinkya Rahane for the big game. The move did not pay off as Shaw was dismissed for just 10 while Dhawan failed to bother the scorers.

It was a Mumbai Indians show from there on as the MI pace-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah (3/17), Trent Boult (3/21) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/14) just did not let the DC batsmen settle down.

Bumrah said that it was a good day in the office for the defending champions as he eclipsed Kagiso Rabada at the top of the wicket-takers' list and earned the purple cap as well.

"Not a bad day, a hot afternoon here, we had to travel a lot, trying to be clear in what I wanted to do, and wanted to do well," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

On getting the purple cap, the pacer said that the team winning is more important. "Not worried about the purple cap, it is important that the team wins," he pointed.

Bumrah has bowled with the new ball as well as first change this season. And on Saturday, he bowled second change. Asked about the timing, Bumrah said he was happy to bowl at any time.

"I am ready to bowl anytime during the 20 overs, I like the challenges and it always keeps me in the game," he smiled.

