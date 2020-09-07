Arabian dates: Ready for delivery

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The BCCI has issued a disclaimer clause, stating that the schedule will be changed if the reason is deemed fit enough.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

RCB players during a training session in Dubai on Sunday.

RCB players during a training session in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the Board of Control for Cricket in India released the Indian Premier League schedule. The opener, on September 19, will see Mumbai Indians beginning their title defence against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Keeping the Covid-19 factor in mind, the BCCI has also issued a disclaimer clause, stating that the schedule will be changed if the reason is deemed fit enough.

The statement put out by the BCCI didn’t mention if spectators will be allowed inside the stadium, although the Emirates Cricket Board had said there were plans to accommodate them in consultation with their government and the BCCI.

Apart from Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sports City and Sharjah Cricket Ground will also play host to the league stages of the tournament. The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoffs at a later stage.

While Dubai will get to host 24 league matches, Abu Dhabi will see 20 matches and Sharjah 12. The evening matches will begin at 7.30 PM IST (6 PM local) and afternoon matches at 3.30 PM IST (2 PM). Keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions in the region, there won’t be any double headers until October 3.

Even though teams were apprehensive of playing afternoon matches considering the heat factor, there are 10 fixtures that begin at 2 PM local time with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals scheduled to play three matches each.

The other teams play two matches that begin in the afternoon with six matches slated for in the last two weeks of October, when the temperatures aren’t that harsh.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have Abu Dhabi as their base, will play eight matches in the city because of the rules with respect to travelling back and forth. Five of the other six — Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals — will each play seven matches in Dubai.

Rajasthan will have to travel the most as they have three matches in Sharjah, five in Abu Dhabi and six in Dubai.

However, Rajasthan will be one of the last teams to take the field on September 22, which potentially will allow them to field England and Australia players, who form their core. Kolkata, who have the likes of Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins in their ranks, will play their first game on September 23.

Though the BCCI has mentioned that the schedule is subject to change in case there is a rise in COVID-19 cases once the tournament begins, it is not clear how it will manage.

Even the standard operating procedure put in by the BCCI doesn’t mention what happens in case a player or a support-staff of a team gets infected for coronavirus during the course of the tournament.

COVID-19 case in Delhi camp

Delhi Capitals’ assistant physiotherapist, who was under mandatory quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai. He had cleared the first two tests. He was yet to come in contact with the rest of DC contingent. He will spend 14 days in isolation.

