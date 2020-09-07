STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hoping for double hundred, KKR promotes Andre Russell to number three in lineup

Mentor David Hussey said they are thinking of different combinations this season, which includes promoting Russell at three.

Published: 07th September 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andre ​Russell

Superhero to the rescue: KKR's Andre Russell in action against MI (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders, who have a new think tank in place headed by coach Brendon McCullum, are exploring the options of promoting their explosive all-rounder Andre Russell at number three, team mentor David Hussey said on Sunday.

The star Jamaican, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player last season, had blamed some "bad decisions" for the two-time former champions missing out on the playoffs.

Hussey said they are thinking of different combinations this season, which includes promoting Russell at three.

"If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ," Hussey said in a news conference here.

Russell scored 510 runs from 13 innings, averaging 56.66 and also picked up 11 wickets.

Terming Russell as the heartbeat of the team, the former Australia cricketer said: "A fantastic player, he is probably almost the heartbeat of the team as well.

"We've actually got really a well-balanced team... Anyone can bat in any different position. But if it benefits the team, why not, why can't he bat up the list."

KKR have an all new coaching set-up in former New Zealand captain McCullum as head coach, Hussey as mentor and Kyle Mills as the bowling coach.

Under McCullum, KKR will look for combinations that can take on the bowlers, Hussey said.

"Anyone who knows Brendon McCullum is aware that he plays the game at 100 miles per hour, and he tries to encourage the players to take the game on. So we've got players who can take the game on, players who can fit in the anchor role."

Eoin Morgan will be seen as Dinesh Karthik's deputy and Hussey hoped that England's World Cup-winning skipper proves to be a good ally with his calm head.

"He is a huge name, World Cup-winning captain, captain of England for a long time, classy player, classy performer.

"He is also going to be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik, maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers with our captain behind the stumps," he said of Morgan.

Hussey added, "He is a very cool, calm and collected person. He's also going to be very heavy in the middle order controlling things.

"I do expect them to both have a really good relationship on and off the field and I think it's going to go a long way to having a cool and calm head to winning many games during a very tight tournament."

The IPL fixture was released on Sunday and KKR will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KKR Kolkata Knight Riders David Hussey Andre Russell IPL IPL 2020 Brendon McCullum
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp