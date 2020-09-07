STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreyas Iyer will lead us in right way in IPL 13: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has exuded confidence that his team can win the elusive Indian Premier League trophy.

Published: 07th September 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Opener Shikhar Dhawan has exuded confidence that his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals can win the elusive Indian Premier League trophy in the upcoming season slated to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

"As a team, we are looking forward to the tournament. We are really confident and are building a great bond. We are all coming back to cricket now, and are already creating that energy, and creating that bond within the team. I feel the trust is also very good between all of us, and I think we have a very balanced side which can do well in the conditions here in UAE. We are confident that we are going to take the cup this season," Dhawan said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Much of Capitals' success last year was down to the overall team performances and proactive captaincy from Shreyas Iyer, and Dhawan believes the addition of more experienced brains will only help the young captain. "Last season he (Iyer) led in a very nice manner, and with (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Ajinkya (Rahane) coming in with their experience, I think they will share their insights, and it can be really helpful for the team. I think Shreyas has an open mind to learn from both seniors and juniors, and he will lead us in the right way."

Commenting on how Delhi Capitals' depth in the spin department can help during the season, the opener said with wickets expected to get slower, the bowlers will come in handy but focus will be on all departments.

"With only three venues being used and lots of matches happening, I think during the course of the season, wickets will turn and get slower, and that's where our great spinners in Ashwin, Sandeep, Amit, and Axar will help us. Their experience will be really valuable. Not just our bowling, but our batting goes deep, so we will focus on a good overall team performance throughout. The whole team has to play well - that is our focus, and if we are able to do that, we can become champions," said the 34-year-old.

Asked if less travel and having limited venues during the season will make it easier for the batsmen, Dhawan said, "Not traveling much will definitely help us in avoiding fatigue and being able to recover quickly between matches. When you say it might be easier for batsmen, it depends on the pitches. If the pitches aren't good and have wear and tear then it becomes difficult - to score off the bowlers and at a quick rate."

Not short of self-belief, the Delhi-based batsman also commented on his plans with the national team. "Currently, I'm not in the Test team, but that does not mean I have lost hope of making a comeback. Whenever I have had the opportunities, like in the Ranji Trophy last year, I ended up making a century, and return to the ODI team. I believe as long as I have the bat in my hand, I can keep scoring and keep performing well."

"I focus on my process - which involves staying fit and strong - scoring consistently - if I keep doing that, the rest will follow," said Dhawan.

