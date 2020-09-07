STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Trying to learn whatever I can from Anil Kumble sir at Kings XI Punjab: Ravi Bishnoi

With just days left before the start of the 13th edition of the IPL, Bishnoi has insisted he is trying to learn whatever he can from his idol Anil Kumble, who is the head coach at Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravi Bishnoi (L) delivers a ball to Bangladesh's captain Akbar Ali. (Photo | AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi (L) delivers a ball to Bangladesh's captain Akbar Ali. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: After guiding India to the finals of the U-19 World Cup, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is now all geared up to play for Kings XI Punjab in his debut IPL season during the tournament slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With just days left before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Bishnoi has insisted he is trying to learn whatever he can from his idol Anil Kumble, who is the head coach at Kings XI Punjab.

"He (Kumble) is one of the greatest spinners in the world, so I am trying to learn a lot of things from him and his experience. Whether it's his match temperament, skills, how he handled the match situation, how he bowled the flippers, I am trying to learn all of that from him. Right now I have time to learn from him and this is the best opportunity for me," Bishnoi told IANS in an interview from Dubai.

"Kumble sir has told me to bowl according to the match situation and do what I think I can do," he added.

Bishnoi, who picked up 17 scalps from six matches at the U-19 World Cup, also praised KL Rahul, who will be leading the Punjab-based franchise for the first time. And he believes that Kings XI can win the title this year.

"Rahul is a good player as well as a good captain. In the nets, he goes to every player and talks and shares his experience. So far, it has been great talking to him and I am excited to play under his captaincy.

"The setup of the team is also very good. All the players are looking in good rhythm. Our team is a contender for the title," he said.

According to Bishnoi, this year's IPL edition will be a little more challenging for the players because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"IPL is a big stage where the biggest players of world participate. So it is the most difficult cricket league in the world. Due to Covid-19, it has become more difficult because you always have to stay vigilant, both inside and outside the field, so that nothing untoward happens. So it's a little challenging than before," said Bishnoi.

"For me, IPL is a great opportunity. I will just try to make my team win whenever I get a chance to play. I don't want to think too much about the future. I want to try to do well by staying in the present," he added.

Kings XI will begin their tournament campaign against Delhi Capitals on September 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Bishnoi Kings XI Punjab Anil Kumble IPL 2020
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp