STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Delhi Capitals wants to be the most consistent team this IPL, says Kagiso Rabada

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals cricketer Kagiso Rabada. (Photo | AFP)

Delhi Capitals cricketer Kagiso Rabada. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that the team wants to be the most consistent in this edition of the tournament.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals had made it to the playoffs in the 2019 edition under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the side would now be hoping to go two steps ahead to win their maiden IPL title.

"We had a really good season in 2019, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team," Rabada said in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

"We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season -- we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win," he added.

Rabada had picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches in the 2019 edition of the tournament and he is now back training for Delhi Capitals after completing his six days of isolation.

"It feels good to be running in and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones," he said post his first nets session with the franchise this season.

"This situation is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We're in the middle of a desert, playing cricket -- it's something that I didn't think I would ever be able to do. So it's a lot of fun also," he added.

Rabada who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season also commented on how lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket.

"It's been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during the lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing," Rabada said.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will face Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the tournament on September 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Kagiso Rabada IPL
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp