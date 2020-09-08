STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians teammates in Abu Dhabi

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

Published: 08th September 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 04:28 PM

Chris Lynn (File|PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived here on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

