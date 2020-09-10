STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

More than 20,000 coronavirus tests planned during IPL 2020

VPS healthcare, the tournament's Abu Dhabi-based official medical partner, said Wednesday that 3,500 tests have been done so far.

Published: 10th September 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: More than 20,000 coronavirus tests will be carried out during the virus-hit Indian Premier League, the Twenty20 tournament's medical partner said Thursday.

The world's richest cricket league, starting on September 19, is being held in United Arab Emirates this year because of the pandemic, and likely with no spectators.

Most of the 200 players from the eight teams arrived last month and spent six days in isolation in their hotel rooms. 

They were tested for the coronavirus on their arrival and then again two days later. After a final test two days after that they moved into a secure "bio-bubble".

The same rules apply for support staff, match umpires, officials from organisers the Board of Control for Cricket in India and others, who together number several hundred.

VPS healthcare, the tournament's Abu Dhabi-based official medical partner, said Wednesday that 3,500 tests have been done so far.

"During the course of the tournament, we will be conducting over 20,000 tests," a spokesman told AFP.

"The movement of the players and other officials of the IPL are strictly restricted between the hotel and the stadium," the spokesman said.

The organisers got off to a rocky start soon after the teams landed in the UAE last month with two players and 11 officials and staff from the Chennai Super Kings testing positive.

Two Chennai players including senior batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh have opted out since due to "personal reasons".

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians), Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals) of England also pulled out while Australian quick Kane Richardson withdrew for the birth of his first child.

The tournament kicks off with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Dubai coronavirus tests CSK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp