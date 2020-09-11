STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepak Chahar to train from today: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Kasi Viswanathan said that Deepak Chahar has got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team.

CSK pace spearhead Deepak Chahar

CSK pace spearhead Deepak Chahar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In what comes as a big boost for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, pace spearhead Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Chahar has got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team and is ready to hit the ground running.

"Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," he said.

Asked about reports that CSK could be going in for another foreign player in Dawid Malan, the CEO answered in the negative.

"This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," he explained.

Asked if there was any injury issue with any other foreign player that led to the rumours, he said there isn't any.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

