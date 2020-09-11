STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians eye 'five-star' show in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians enter the world's most lucrative tournament as the defending champions as the 13th edition begins on September 19.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from September 19, the question that fans of Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the 12-year history of the tournament, will have could be: Will Rohit Sharma's make it five?

Mumbai Indians enter the world's most lucrative tournament as the defending champions as the 13th edition begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under the brilliant leadership of Sharma, Mumbai have won trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Can they make it five in the UAE? Well, on paper, they look among the favourites, if not the favourite. Last year, Mumbai clinched their fourth IPL title with a thrilling one-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will look to win consecutive crowns for the first time in the IPL history.

The Sharma-led team is currently training in Dubai and they will take on Chennai in the opener at the beautiful Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Strengths:

Mumbai have one of the best top-order batting line-up. This year, Australian Chris Lynn has been inducted into the team and he can fire at the top, possibly partnering South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. And with Sharma coming in at No.3, the Mumbai top-order could prove to any bowling attack's nightmare.

MI's all-rounders are also the most important contributing factor to their strength. In Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal-- and Kieron Pollard, Sharma can include the three world-class all-rounders in the XI, depending on the situation.

On the other hand, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was MI's most expensive buy in the previous IPL auction, along with West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, who was traded in, are quality back-ups even if they don't make the playing XI in all games.

Weaknesses:

Mumbai don't have good spin bowlers. Rahul Chahar and Krunal are expected to be the only two spinners who could get into the XI, but both are run-saving rather than wicket-taking options. The team's options on the bench are Jayant Yadav and Anukul Roy.

The absence of Lasith Malinga, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, may also put more pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver in hot and humid UAE. The team management has replaced Malinga with Aussie quick James Pattinson. It will be interesting to see how James Pattinson fits in.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keepers), Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

TAGS
Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp