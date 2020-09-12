STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

From fitness point of view everyone is looking in great shape: RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli, a fitness freak, also said that he himself felt good from the first training session after landing in the UAE.

Published: 12th September 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

RCB skipper Virat Kohli during a practice session in UAE. (Twitter@imVkohli)

RCB skipper Virat Kohli during a practice session in UAE. (Twitter@imVkohli)

By PTI

DUBAI: Back into the thick of things after five months of coronavirus-forced break, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is happy with the fitness level of his team members, saying "everyone is looking in great shape" ahead of the IPL beginning on September 19.

Kohli, a fitness freak, also said that he himself felt good from the first training session after landing in the UAE.

"From fitness point of view everyone is looking great, everyone is in good shape. It's a matter of feeling good and I think I felt good from the first session onwards," Kohli said in a video posted on RCB's twitter handle.

"Obviously, there are few things that you try and rectify along the way and once you reach your optimum mind set and you enter competition you just want to stay in that as much as possible."

The India captain said the the team management's focus during the two-week training period in the UAE was a balanced approach to avoid injuries to players.

"We don't want to push anyone into a niggle or an injury because we understand it's been a while away from the game. So I think we moved ahead in a balanced manner.

"We don't want to be a maniac like doing 6 sessions in six days. We gave ample off time to the boys which we will continue to do along the course of the these next few training sessions also," Kohli said.

Kohli said after the long break, the need of the hour was to start slowly and increase the intensity of training sessions gradually, which the RCB has now managed to attain.

"First few days we are just getting our eye in, getting back in thick of things after 5 months, it's a bit different, try and get into the frame of mind which you usually want to be.

It takes a bit of time, in these session now we are mostly batting in the middle, trying to figure out hitting angles, understanding the pace of wicket and all these .

"I am very very happy with how the team is shaping up," said the talismanic batsman.

"Few shoulders were sore initially because we threw after months, suddenly you realise a few muscles were asleep. But I think the guys are now getting back into the intensity level we want," the skipper added.

RCB will open their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

The IPL will be played across three UAE venues this season -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The tournament has been moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAGS
Virat Kohli IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp