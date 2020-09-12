STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Pre-recorded cheers, fans' reactions to boost players' spirit

BCCI keeping fans away due to the virus, the eight teams have decided to pre-record reactions of cheerleaders and fans which they will play out during the matches.

Published: 12th September 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket fans wave national tricolour flags. (Photo | AFP)

Indian cricket fans wave national tricolour flags. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held in the UAE from September 19 will be all about innovation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping fans away due to the virus, the eight teams have decided to pre-record reactions of cheerleaders and fans which they will play out during the matches.

Speaking to ANI, an official of one of the franchises said the eight teams have decided that the best way to give the players a feel closest to the presence of live audience at the grounds is to pre-record cheers of fans and cheerleaders and then to play them out on the giant screens.

"The stadiums will be empty as everyone is looking to ensure that health protocols and bio-bubble regulations are strictly followed. So, it was decided that while some teams will record the reactions of cheerleaders, which will be played out for every four, six or wicket, other teams have decided to create small videos of fans cheering for them and those will be played out while the cricketers are battling it out in the middle," the official explained.

"It will actually work both ways if you see. While fans will feel they are getting to be a part of the action in their own little way, players will know that they are being closely followed by their fans even though they are not present live in the stadium. There is nothing more special for cricketers than to see fans cheer them on and motivate them."

In fact, speaking to ANI, KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami had made no bones about the fact that he will miss the fans during the tournament. "We must remember that safety is paramount and if we are safe this year, we can all (players and fans) come back together again next year. Hats off to all the fans for constantly showing us support and love.

"Will definitely miss the fans and you cannot ignore that. But we will look to use this opportunity to divert the mind of the fans and give them joy. Even if it is on television, they will get to see their role models," he said.

Echoing the sentiments, SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said: "This time it will be different from the previous seasons as there will be no one to watch at the ground and cheer up the players. It does boost our confidence and morale."

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya too threw light on how the IPL would be a stress relief for the fans even as the players would miss them at the stadiums. "Obviously the fans add to the cheering part and the support. Me and my brother were talking during the COVID-19 time and we were discussing that for the fans, the IPL will be a cherry because no one has seen cricket for a while and people have been in difficult times.

"So this will be a stress relief for everyone as they will sit at 8 pm and watch the IPL for two months. So, everyone will get that satisfaction that something nice is happening. The fans will enjoy it," he explained.

TAGS
BCCI IPL IPL 2020 coronavirus cheerleaders
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp