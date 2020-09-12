STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL helps domestic players in executing their skills better, says KKR bowler Sandeep Warrier

Warrier was picked by the KKR think-tank as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the 2019 season.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Warrier

By ANI

DUBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Sandeep Warrier has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps in providing the Indian domestic players an exposure to execute their skills better in crunch situations.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

"The main thing that we learn from each of them is how they treat the game. The way our Indian international players like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa or Shubman Gill prepare and treat the game, it's way different from what we see in domestic cricket. So, I think it's just the mindset that you can get from IPL or by playing a level higher than domestic cricket," the official website of KKR quoted Warrier as saying.

"That's all. Basically, it's figuring out how confident they are in executing their skills. If you are a domestic player, you may just hold yourself back and not be sure what you are doing. But one level up, even though they are not 100 percent sure, they will just go and execute it. This is the main difference I found," he added.

When asked as to how he deals with the gruelling scheduling of the IPL, Warrier replied: "I played IPL after spending 55 matches (on the bench). So, for me it was not much of a pressure as I knew if I could execute my plans, I would be successful. And if I failed to execute, I needed to work more. That's all that I was thinking. So, last year was not much of a pressure as no one was expecting anything out of me. Let's see how it goes this year."

Warrier was picked by the KKR think-tank as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the 2019 season. He played just three matches for the side in the 2019 edition, managing to take two wickets.

However, the KKR lineup decided to retain the pacer for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will face Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament on September 23.

TAGS
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight riders Sandeep Warrier UAE Dubai
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp