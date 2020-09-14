STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

From one finisher to another: Rajasthan Royals' David Miller in awe of MS Dhoni's chases

Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL beginning September 19 after eight years with Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 14th September 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman David Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: David Miller is in awe of MS Dhoni's finishing skills and the South African says he wants to imbibe the former India skipper's calmness in high-pressure run chases.

Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL beginning September 19 after eight years with Kings XI Punjab.

"I absolutely love the way Dhoni goes about his business. Certainly his calmness - you just think he's always under control. The way he portrays himself, that's something he's extremely good at and I do enjoy that about him. I try and give off the same energy," Miller told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Miller is a Dhoni fan but he is not oblivious to the two-time World Cup winner's weaknesses even though he prefers to steer clear of the specifics.

"...he's got his strengths and weaknesses as a batsman and so do I. I tend to be in awe of some of his chases rather than 'I want to bat like him'. I suppose I just want to finish games like he does.

"Technique-wise and the way you go about it, we all have our own ways. I don't think I can rate myself or put myself in a category.

"We'll see how my career unfolds and finishes and then we can look back and sort of judge. Definitely, Dhoni is one of the best finishers ever; he's proven it many times. I love watching him play."

Miller played only eight games for KXIP over the 2017 and 2018 seasons and last year he played 10, scoring 213 runs with a strike rate of 129.87.

What went wrong for him at KXIP in recent years? "The last couple of years I haven't been playing for Kings XI. I suppose that's one of the reasons why I haven't been winning games as well. But in terms of consistency, I feel I'm better than ever before. I'm a lot more experienced now. I know what I'm expected to do.

"In the IPL I had one bad season for Kings XI - and when I say bad season, it wasn't as good as the previous ones that I had. It wasn't a horrific season, to say the least."

The 2013 edition was a path-breaking one for Miller, who smashed 418 runs with a strike rate of 164.56.

In the following season, he scored 446 runs with a strike rate of 149.16.

He has not been able to bat in that range ever since.

"I missed the boat the last couple of years in terms of playing and I think it's created a thing that I've not been playing well. The games that I've played in, I have contributed," said Miller.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni David Miller Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp