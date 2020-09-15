STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL-bound Australia and English players request BCCI to reduce COVID quarantine duration

Desperate to not miss a single game, a big-hitting star has requested BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, on behalf of the players from both countries, to lessen the quarantine period to three days.

Published: 15th September 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australia and England's IPL-bound stars, who are supposed to undergo a six-day quarantine after arriving in the UAE, have requested the BCCI to reduce the duration to three days to ensure their availability from the start of the tournament.

Around 21 players, currently part of an England-Australia white-ball series, will be boarding a chartered flight from Manchester to Dubai, touching base on September 17. They can only be available from September 23, while tournament gets underway from September 19.

Desperate to not miss a single game, a big-hitting star has requested BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on behalf of the players from both countries, to lessen the quarantine period to three days.

Ganguly, who is in the UAE along with other office-bearers to oversee the tournament's preparations, wasn't available for a comment but a senior IPL source admitted that a plea has been made. "Yes, the BCCI president has received a request. It may have been written by one of the players but it is something that all the English and Australian players, who are coming from the UK, feel," a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The players feel that since they are already in a bio-bubble -- first in Australia and then in UK --, it's only logical that "they be allowed to enter from one bio-bubble to another" as they haven't been in contact with the outside world.

"They have stayed at the Hilton hotel both in Southampton and Manchester, which is a part of the stadium. They have been tested every fifth day and even on the day of their departure from UK, they will be tested and also on first and third day of arrival.

"If you go through safety bubble that the ECB created, not even housekeeping was allowed in the rooms of the players. Also they are taking a chartered flight and not a commercial one. So they do have a point when they talk about entering from one bio-bubble to another," said the IPL official but did not comment on whether the request would be accepted.

The only franchise, which won't be affected by the six-day quarantine rule is Kolkata Knight Riders as the team would be opening its campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23.

KKR have Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins on their roster with at least two being part of the first XI (other two being Andre Russell and Sunil Narine).

However, the likes of Rajasthan Royals will be hit if Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith are not available in the opening game considering that Ben Stokes is already out of at least the first half of the tournament due to his father's illness.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss their skipper David Warner, while his opening partner Jonny Bairstow, in all likelihood, won't be available for at least one game. Chennai Super Kings will be without first-team players Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran in opening first two games if the rule is adhered to.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL IPL 2020 IPl Australian players IPL England players IPl quarantine duration COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp