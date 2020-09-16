STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Competition for playing eleven is 'certainly hot': Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

The former Australian skipper is eagerly waiting for the tournament to start and said players have been outstanding with their training and preparation.

Published: 16th September 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (photo| Twitter/ @

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels that competition for the playing eleven is 'certainly hot' in the team.

The former Australian skipper is eagerly waiting for the tournament to start and said players have been outstanding with their training and preparation.

"Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach. @delhicapitals," Ponting tweeted.

Starting their journey as Delhi Daredevils in 2008 nothing much changed for the franchise apart from a change of name till the 2018 season. Rechristened Delhi Capitals, the new-look team did manage to surprise many with a quality outing in the 2019 edition as they entered the play-off stage for the first time in seven years.

Recreating the same magic to return with the title in the bag will be the only focus for the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit. Under head coach Ponting, the side did enter the playoffs last season, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings saw them return home without the trophy. But there were sparks on display and if they are anything to go by, DC will be one team to look out for this season in UAE.Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp