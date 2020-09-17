Amrutanjan teams up with Chennai Super Kings

By Express News Service

Amrutanjan is the official Pain Relief Partner-Digital of the three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for the 13th edition of the IPL tournament to be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10, 2020.

Speaking on the partnership, chairman and managing director of Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, S Sambhu Prasad said, "This is a first of it's a kind association and we are delighted to be preferred as the official pain relief partner digital for Chennai Super Kings, for the 2020 edition of IPL. Group product manager, A Sreenath said, "We at Amrutanjan are happy to be associated with team CSK and amp, we wish them a great tournament."

KS Vishwanathan, CEO, CSK said, "Amrutanjan is a reputed and a well-trusted name and was a natural choice for us as our Official Pain Relief Partner Digital"