STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

UAE conditions neutral so far, time will tell if they favour batsmen or bowlers more: Amit Mishra

The 36-year-old India spinner said UAE pitches suiting batsmen or bowlers more can only be ascertained only once the tournament progresses.

Published: 17th September 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals leggie Amit Mishra (File | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The pitches in UAE are expected to aid spinners but Delhi Capitals veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels it is too early to predict that as the conditions have been "neutral" so far.

The 36-year-old India spinner said UAE pitches suiting batsmen or bowlers more can only be ascertained only once the tournament progresses.

"The conditions so far have been neutral. I can't say if they favour the batsmen or the bowlers more," Mishra said in a press release issued by his franchise.

"When we start playing, then we will have a clearer picture and can say whether it is helping the batsmen or the bowlers more," said the the second highest wicket taker in IPL history behind Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

With 157 scalps from 147 IPL games, Mishra is currently 13 wickets behind Malinga, who has opted out of this year's tournament due to personal reasons.

The IPL has been shifted to the UAE because of surging COVID-19 cases in India.

Talking about Delhi Capitals' preparation for the upcoming event, Mishra said: "We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win, because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks.

"We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," he said.

Mishra further said that the feeling within the group is really good.

The IPL starts on Saturday when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Mishra Delhi Capitals IPL 2020
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp