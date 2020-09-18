STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK's variety in spin will give them edge in UAE conditions: Ex-Australian pacer Brett Lee

43-year-old Lee said he has no doubts that Jasprit Bumrah will be able to fill in the shoes of experienced Mumbai Indians seamer Lasith Malinga who opted out of the tournament.

Published: 18th September 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee (L) and Chennai Super Kings team

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee (L) and Chennai Super Kings team (File photo| EPS and PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has tipped three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to win the 13th IPL, saying the variety in their spin department gives them an advantage in the UAE conditions.

The 13th IPL, which was shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, will get underway in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

"They (CSK) are up there. I have picked them to win and I think CSK have a good chance because of their spin attack. With Santner, Jadeja needs to step up and be the no. 1 spinner and CSK have got great variety and none of the spinners are same, so they are at an advantage for the conditions in the UAE as the tournament progresses," Lee said on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will miss the services of their bowling spearhead Lasith Malinga who opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. However, the 43-year-old Lee said he has no doubts that Jasprit Bumrah will be able to fill in the shoes of the experienced seamer.

"I am always Bumrah's fan since he burst onto the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling the yorkers consistently and there are very less bowlers like that, so he can fill those shoes," he said.

Lee, who has 310 wickets in 76 Tests and 380 scalps in 221 ODIs, said that he considers Mumbai Indians in his top four. "They have to be. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four," he said when asked about MI's prospect this year.

