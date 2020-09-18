Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn banking on T10 experience in UAE to perform in IPL

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Going through a poor run of form, Australian top-order batsman Chris Lynn is banking on his exploits at last year's T10 tournament in UAE to turn things around and contribute to his IPL team Mumbai Indians.

The 13th IPL, which was shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, will get underway here on Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Lynn, a hard-hitting opener, had a poor run at the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League having scored less than 150 runs in nine games for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. However, the 30-year-old was the highest run-getter at last year's T10 league in UAE.

He amassed 371 runs for Maratha Arabians and also smashed the highest individual score of 91 off 30 balls. "I have got some really good memories from the T10 tournamemt last year here in Abu Dhabi, so hopefully just reconnect with what worked for me there and hopefully put some performaces on the board," he said.

However, Lynn will find it difficult to break into the MI's playing XI with coach Jayawardene already making it clear that he will not tinker with the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

The Australian said he is ready to bat at any position that Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene deems fit. "Rohit! what a world class player, runs on the board, on and off the field what he's contributed to Mumbai is something really really special. And Quinny (De Kock) has been outstanding with the gloves and bat in hand," Lynn said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians official Twitter handle.

"So, if I can whizz in my way there, somewhere, and hopefully do a job, then that's awesome. But at the end of the day, you're happy to bat at the top-order, middle order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit," he added.

According to Lynn, it is all about training properly and then earning his right to be in the playing XI. "But first and foremost, it starts with geling with the team, on the training paddlock, with Chappo (Paul Chapman), the trainer, getting some good sweat in the Abu Dhabi heat and really earn the right to go out there and score some runs," said the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman.

Lynn said that being picked up by the best franchise in the IPL was indeed special. "Being picked up for any team in the IPL is a privilege, but to go to probably the number one franchise in the IPL is something really special," he said.

"The history speaks for itself. Their record speaks for itself, the players speak for themselves, how professional the franchise is, is something that I really look forward to. This is a new challenge now and I'm really excited to hopefully contribute to a couple of wins," he added.