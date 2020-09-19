STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar to open Star Sports’ Live Broadcast on ‘Cricket Live’, ahead of IPL 2020 opening match 

He will set the tone of the tournament by introducing ‘Cricket Live’, before the clash between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. 

Published: 19th September 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Actor Farhan Akhtar will open Star Sports' Live Broadcast on 'Cricket Live', ahead of the opening match of Dream11 IPL 2020. He will set the tone of the tournament by introducing 'Cricket Live', before the clash between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. 

Talking more about this Farhan said,“These are trying times and our nation continues to persevere and move forward. With the world picking up pace in the new normal, the announcement of the IPL was a breath of fresh air. I have been looking forward to some sporting action, and LIVE Indian cricket is back after a long hiatus. There’s much to learn from the journey of a team or an individual in it. To rise after you fall, to learn from ones mistakes and to stay grounded and humble in victory.”

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

