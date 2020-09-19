IPL's finest: Five memorable Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clashes

By Express News Service

All geared up to greet the IPL? The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clashes have always been riveting. These two sides with seven titles between them have featured in more than one classic. A look at five of the finest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL final 2010

Not a game best remembered for the cricket both the teams played. But the first final between these two teams lived up to the billing. Thanks to MI's poor fielding, Suresh Raina top-scored with an unbeaten 57 as CSK posted 168/5 at the DY Patil Stadium. The chase saw MI coming up with one baffling move after another. Once Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early, they decided to adopt at go-slow approach and were placed at 58/1 in 10 overs. Equally bewildering was Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh coming in in at Numbers 3 and 4. A flurry of wickets meant CSK had the upper hand. Kieron Pollard threatened with some big hits, but CSK held their nerve to pick up their first IPL title.

IPL 2012

An edge-of-the-seat thriller. Nobody scored even a fifty for CSK, but contributions from Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni carried them to 173/8 at the Wankhede Stadium. In reply, MI got off to a flier with a 122-run partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma for the second wicket putting them on course for an easy win. But CSK came back with regular strikes in the middle overs and it came down to 14 runs off three balls. The end was electric. Dwayne Smith smashed Ben Hilfenhaus for 6,4,4 as MI posted a last-ball victory.

FULL COVERAGE OF IPL 2020

IPL 2015

This was the season in which Hardik Pandya announced his arrival. As usual, Chennai's batting didn't quite fire against their arch-rivals with MS Dhoni's 39 being their highest score. After posting only 158/5, Chennai came out determined to make MI fight hard. It came down to 30 runs off the last two overs. Chennai believed they had the match in their hands. Enter Pandya. 25 runs came off the over bowled by Pawan Negi leaving Chepauk in stunned silence.

IPL 2018

This was Chennai's comeback match. MS Dhoni won the toss and fielded first. Mumbai posted a healthy 165/4. The chase didn't start well for CSK as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and being reduced to 75/5 at one stage. This soon became 84/6 and 106/7 by the end of 15th over. Two quiet overs came and went by leaving CSK needing 47 from three overs. Dwayne Bravo then launched a stunning assault as he hit 6, 6, 2, 4, 1, 6, 6, 2, 0, 6 off two overs from Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah before being dismissed. Seven runs were now needed off the last over. An injured Kedar Jadhav, with a torn hamstring, played out the first three balls before scooping Mustafizur Rahman for a six to level the scores. He followed it with a boundary as CSK scripted a memorable win.

IPL 2019 final

Another last-ball finish. In a high-pressure game, the Mumbai batsmen failed to come to the party but thanks to late strikes from Kieron Pollard went on to post 149/8 at Hyderabad. It wasn't a very challenging total, but at the same time one which offered the bowlers a chance to defend it too. Chennai's batting with the exception of Shane Watson failed to click. The Australian fought a lone battle with another spectacular innings leaving his side needing nine off the last over. Lasith Malinga was on target giving nothing away. Watson was run out off the fourth ball and it came down to CSK needing two off the final ball. Malinga then delivered an inch-perfect yorker to have Shardul Thakur plumb in front as MI lifted their fourth title.

ALSO READ | IPL is back at last! Here's a quick look at how the eight teams stack up