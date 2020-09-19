Kings XI Punjab ropes in a range of sponsors ahead of IPL 2020

By PTI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab have roped in a range of sponsors, including Ebixcash and fantasy sports Platform Dream11, for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. On board as the title sponsor is Ebixcash.

While the principal sponsors for the franchise are Avon Cycles, Jio, Fena, Royal Stag, Dream 11 and Boat. The KL Rahul-led side will also have Stylam, T10 Sports, Colgate, Coca-Cola, Kingfisher, BKT, Fancode Shop, Kotak, Spektacom Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Cricketnmore.com as their associate partners.

Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said, "We are heading into another great season of the IPL with enthusiasm and optimism and we are glad to have such wonderful partners and sponsors onboard to support us all the way. Their presence is a celebration and we just want to reciprocate to that with our performance on field."