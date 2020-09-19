Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler clear mandatory COVID-19 tests
Former Australia skipper Smith has had concussion problems and missed all three ODIs against England and his participation in the opening game is subject to clearance from medical teams.
DUBAI: Rajasthan Royal captain Steve Smith along with star players Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have cleared the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival and are available to play the team's IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket ground on September 22.