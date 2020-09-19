Will play good cricket and make this IPL season memorable: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said the franchise will play a good brand of cricket and will make this season a memorable one. The Rahul-led side is all set to give its best to the 13th edition of the IPL as they have a 'fantastic' squad.

"The team has been fantastic, we've been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one. We're confident, we're motivated and we are really excited to be a part of this edition of the Indian Premier League. It is going to be a different experience this year, but we as a team are up to the challenge and are playing for all the fans who continue to support us," Rahul said in a statement.

According to head coach Anil Kumble, the side has a top-notch line up this season as they have a balanced squad with young and experienced players. "The team looks great and we have a top-notch line up this season. The boys have been working really hard and we have a nice balance of youth and experience in our squad. We are all looking forward to having a good season this year. I truly believe that Kings XI Punjab have the necessary squad to go all the way in this IPL," Kumble said.

Kings XI Punjab Squad

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, September 20.