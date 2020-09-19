STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Will play good cricket and make this IPL season memorable: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

According to head coach Anil Kumble, the side has a top-notch line up this season as they have a balanced squad with young and experienced players.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said the franchise will play a good brand of cricket and will make this season a memorable one. The Rahul-led side is all set to give its best to the 13th edition of the IPL as they have a 'fantastic' squad.

"The team has been fantastic, we've been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one. We're confident, we're motivated and we are really excited to be a part of this edition of the Indian Premier League. It is going to be a different experience this year, but we as a team are up to the challenge and are playing for all the fans who continue to support us," Rahul said in a statement.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020: In battle of power-hitters, spin-heavy Delhi Capitals face Kings XI Punjab

According to head coach Anil Kumble, the side has a top-notch line up this season as they have a balanced squad with young and experienced players. "The team looks great and we have a top-notch line up this season. The boys have been working really hard and we have a nice balance of youth and experience in our squad. We are all looking forward to having a good season this year. I truly believe that Kings XI Punjab have the necessary squad to go all the way in this IPL," Kumble said.

Punjab's title sponsor on the front of the jersey is Ebixcash while the principal sponsors are led by Avon Cycles, along with Jio, Fena, Royal Stag, Dream 11, and Boat.

ALSO READ| Let the show begin: Glitzy IPL marks start of Indian sporting events in COVID times

Along with these, Kings XI has a number of associate partners on board as well. These include Stylam- Official Partner, T10 Sports- Official Kit & Merchandise partner, Colgate- Smile Partner, Coca-Cola- Uplifting Partner, Kingfisher- Good Times Partner, BKT- Official Partner, Fan code Shop- Official Fan Merchandise Partner, Kotak - Official Partner, Spektacom Technologies- PowerBat Partner, Tech Mahindra- Digital Engagement Partner, Cricketnmore.com- Official Digital Content Partner.

Kings XI Punjab Squad

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 IPL in UAE IPL 2020 updates IPL 13 Anil Kumble
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp