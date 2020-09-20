STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hope the youngsters put their talent into performance: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner

Ahead of the team's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, Warner's message to his team is to go out and play freely without worrying too much.

Published: 20th September 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is hoping the team's young recruits "translate their talent into performance" in the 13th IPL and said gaining early momentum would do themselves a world of good.

The Sunrisers open their campaign in the 13th IPL with a game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, and Warner's message to his team is to go out and play freely without worrying too much about the result.

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES ON IPL 2020

"We will try our best for that and if it doesn't happen, will re-work our strategies and hope to go the distance in the IPL. Every team has a perfect mix of world-class overseas players and quality Indian players. Ours is a pretty good balanced side in all departments. The boys have to just go out there and have fun, not take it too seriously. Like if you get angry you will tend to repeat the mistakes," Warner said during a virtual media interaction.

Warner also spoke about the team's youngsters. "Yes, it is good to have a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. They bring a lot of enthusiasm and show the right kind of attitude, too. I have been hearing some very good reports about it on social media and hope they translate their talent into performances," he added.

The Australian is happy to have the presence of experienced campaigners such as Kane Williamson in the Sunrisers ranks. "We have plenty of experience with the likes of Kane, (Jonny) Bairstow, Vijay Shankar to name a few. We got a job on our hand for sure," he said. Speaking about his opening partner Bairstow, Warner said, "We know when to take those calculated risks and it is time to go this year again."

Asked if the spinners would play a big role, Warner said that it depended on the kind of wickets on offer at the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. "Some of them might be flat, some might offer swing in the first session and some might assist the spinner in the second half of the games. We have three good spinning all-rounders in the team. So, let us wait and see how they shape up," he said.

ALSO READ| Warner hoping to brave off-field challenges as Sunrisers Hyderabad get set for IPL campaign

About new head coach Trevor Bayliss, Warner said he has helped build a relaxed environment. "The best part is that he is super relaxed, takes accountability for the team's performances. He is very chilled. With him around, there is a sense of relaxed environment. "But, at the same time, he will put his foot down when required," Warner added.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 IPL 13 IPL in UAE IPL 2020 updates SRH vs RCB
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp