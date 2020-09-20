STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Ishant Sharma injured during training, final call to be taken before game

Ishant has been dealing with injuries off late as he was sidelined due to an ankle injury this year in January.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals have been dealt a blow ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab as pace spearhead Ishant Sharma injured himself during training on Saturday and will have to be assessed before the start of their opening game on Sunday to see if he is fit to play.

Speaking to ANI, a DC support staff member confirmed that while Ishant injured himself at training on Saturday, a final call will be taken before the game.

"He did injure himself while training yesterday, but we will see how it goes. We will assess his injury status before the game and will take a call accordingly. We have the medical team which takes a final call on these matters," he said.

Ishant has been dealing with injuries off late as he was sidelined due to an ankle injury this year in January.

The 32-year-old Ishant made a return in February for the Test series against New Zealand, but he ended up injuring the same ankle again.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 SWOT analysis: Will it be 13th time lucky for KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab?

Ishant was picked up by Delhi Capitals for the 2019 edition of the tournament and after that, he was retained for the ongoing season.

In the 2019 edition, the pacer played 13 matches, managing to take 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.

Delhi Capitals have bolstered their line-up this year with the addition of Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, and Shimron Hetmyer. The side is yet to win the IPL trophy but this year the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise would be looking to go all the way.

Delhi have the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma in the fast bowling department and the side would be looking to rattle the opposition with pace.

The IPL 2020 began on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other. MS Dhoni-led Chennai managed to win the opening encounter by five wickets.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma DC vs KXIP
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp