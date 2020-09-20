STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' opening game due to quarantine requirement

Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) series.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the player is still undergoing quarantine with his family following COVID-19 protocols.

Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) series.

"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle.

"Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.

Commenting on his teammate and all-rounder Ben Stokes' availability for the tournament, Buttler said he is expecting him to join the squad at 'some point' in the tournament. "Hopefully (he will return), I think Ben (Stokes) is taking some family time at the moment. Hopefully, he will be able to join us at some point in pink," Buttler said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman further said he is looking forward to opening the innings for the Jaipur-based franchise in the tournament but he is open to adjusting his position according to the match situation.

"I like opening the batting in T20s but of course I am very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to play," he said.

Rajasthan Royals will play against CSK in their opening game on Tuesday, September 22. CSK have won their opening game against Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp