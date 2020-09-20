STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni sends social media into a frenzy with his new beard look

Apart from taking two catches, the 39-year-old seemed to be appearing in every second advertisement running in between overs.

Published: 20th September 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the opening match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the opening match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Enigmatic cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday returned to competitive action after 437 days -- a period that seemed an eternity to his fans -- with an unusual beard that would be something between a goatee and full-grown one, and a new hairstyle.

He looked a little heavier, but his wicket-keeping was spot-on as he grabbed two catches and didnt concede a single bye in Mumbai Indians' 162/9 in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

And when the TV ran commercials between the overs, 39-year-old Dhoni made his presence felt in that space too. He seemed to be appearing in every second advertisement, for different products and in different looks -- from endorsing mutual funds to a fantasy sports app.

ALSO READ| Experience Of 300 ODIs pays off in these situations: Dhoni after Mumbai win

Dhoni's last competitive match was last year's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 9, and since then he has indulged in a variety of activities, even as speculation raged whether or not he would be picked for India again. Despite then national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad clarifying a few times that his panel was "looking ahead" and not 'backwards' (read Dhoni) vis-à-vis the India wicket-keeper's slot, all kinds of speculation continued.

However, Dhoni seemed unperturbed by the tittle-tattle and kept posting photos and videos of his extracurricular activities. From posting a video of his cute little daughter Ziva playing guitar on a snow-capped hill on Instagram to commenting on Rafale aircraft on Twitter when they were inducted into the Indian Air Force this month.

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES ON IPL 2020

Just for the uninitiated, Dhoni was given the honorary rank of a Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army in 2011, and he joined the 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir in July last year while the Indian team toured the West Indies without him.

During his hiatus that ignited unending gossip and rumour, Dhoni brought a brand-new tractor and indulged in organised farming in his home town Ranchi, sporting a rugged look and a beard dyed jet-black.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020: Staying in isolation for first six days was very difficult, admits MS Dhoni

Then, on August 15, when India celebrated its Independence Day, Dhoni liberated himself as he announced retirement from cricket - barring the IPL - and broke a billion hearts in the midst of Corona-enforced lockdown.

On Saturday, when he took the field for the CSK in Abu Dhabi, he was 39 years and 37 days. Will he play the 2021 IPL too? With Dhoni, you can never say never.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp