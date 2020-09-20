STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Stadium near empty but not quite enveloped in eerie silence

The pre-recorded cheers by the franchises ensured the stadium was not enveloped in eerie silence.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the ground before the start of the first match IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi UAE Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: The IPL is back but the atmosphere isn't. The 20,000-seater Sheikh Zayed Stadium was nearly empty, apart from the 22 men in the middle, officials, staff, security and a smattering of others, as the IPL unlike any other began here on Saturday.

But, contrary to the expectations, it was not too quiet and not too placid, either.

The pre-recorded cheers by the franchises ensured the stadium was not enveloped in eerie silence.

Organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic after several twists and turns, delays and discussions, the start of the 13th Indian Premier League was still definitely out of the ordinary, slightly odd and even a bit weird.

It was different in many ways.

Inaudible under normal circumstances because of the roaring cheers and chants raining down from the stands packed to the rafters with passionate fans, the thud of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock's bats hitting the ball could be heard across the world, breaking through the TV sets of millions of viewers.

In this case, the pre-recorded cheers could quite swallow up the sounds of the bat hitting the ball, like it would happen in the pre-COVID world.

In the VIP box, top officials of the BCCI, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, as well as the office-bearers of the Emirates Cricket Board, were spaced several seats apart to maintain social distancing.

The celebration was far from being over the top after Chennai Super Kings made it 48 for two with the dismissal of De Kock in the sixth over of the innings.

And it was the same after they sent back the dangerous Rohit, who started the proceedings with a cracking drive through the offside in the very first ball of the tournament off Deepak Chahar, who recovered in time for the game after contracting the dreaded virus.

Rohit did not look like he was coming off a long break from the sport.

Though the Mumbai Indians captain and every other player have been training for days, it is the first match they were playing in months, something they have never experienced in the last many years.

Truly in sync with the extraordinary times, CSK's talismanic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a lighter vein, asked at the toss if he could "have a slip" in place owing to the social distancing guidelines.

The players and support staff have been tested several times in the run-up to the tournament opener and they will be checked for the virus every five days through the 53-day league.

This is the new normal and all in all, the IPL, cricket's biggest money-spinner, seemed well positioned to adapt to this reality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 Sheikh Zayed Stadium
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp