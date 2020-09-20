STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL's underdogs: Five memorable Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals clashes

In recent times, the meetings between  the two trophyless sides have served up some surreal clashes.

Published: 20th September 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) plays a shot next to Kings XI Punjab's wicketkeeper KL Rahul. (Photo | AFP)

Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) plays a shot next to Kings XI Punjab's wicketkeeper KL Rahul. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, with zero IPL titles between them, have usually been associated with slapstick rather than heroics. But, in recent times, the meetings between them have served up some surreal clashes

2019 IPL

Kings XI: 166/9 bt Delhi Capitals: 152

The scoreboard doesn’t really say the full story on a night when Sam Curran ran riot. The Capitals were coasting along at one stage but went from 144/3 to 152 all out in the space of 17 balls under the Mohali lights. After Mohammad Shami sent back the well set Rishabh Pant for 39, Curran took four wickets in six balls (including a wide) for one run to finish with figures of 2.2-0-11-4. 

2018 IPL

Kings XI: 143/8 bt Daredevils: 139/8

There is something about low-scoring thrillers. In a high stakes game, the visitors held their nerve to jump to the top of the table. And much of their nous was thanks to a collective effort from the men from Mohali, whose batsmen only made 143 on a good batting wicket. But Mujeeb Ur Rahman defended 17 in the final over against the well set Shreyas Iyer. He hit two boundaries but the teenager from Nepal kept his cool. 

2017 

Daredevils: 67 lost to Kings XI: 68/0

Some clashes are made memorable because of the extraordinary thrashings handed to one of the teams. This was one such match as the hosts, after choosing to bowl, scythed through a hapless Delhi side, who were having one of the worst IPL campaigns to date. In fact, their 67 all out was the worst ever in a completed IPL first innings, all thanks to Sandeep Sharma’s 4/20. In the second innings, Martin Guptill helped himself to a quickfire half-century to take his side to a 10-wicket win. 

Daredevils: 166/7 lost to Kings XI: 167/4

0, 2, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 1, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4, 0, out. KL Rahul’s destruction in just 16 balls, it was the fastest IPL 50, set the way for a comfortable chase in the end. But the destruction itself, orchestrated principally against Trent Boult, signalled Rahul’s burgeoning potential as a destroyer of T20 attacks. After his whirlwind, Karun Nair’s relatively sedate half-century guided the hosts home. Earlier, Mujeeb became the youngest IPL’s youngest player.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals KXIP Kings XI Punjab KXIP vs DC
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp