STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad back in training after clearing two COVID-19 tests 

The 23-year old from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine for two weeks.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory COVID-19 tests.

The 23-year old from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine for two weeks.

He missed CSK's tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK posted on its twitter handle on Monday along with a picture of the batsman.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the dreaded virus and two of them were players -- Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar.

Chahar, along with 11 others, had recovered and was back in training and played the opening game after clearing his mandatory two tests.

However, Gaikwad, who was in isolation at a separate quarantine facility in Dubai, had to wait longer.

Gaikwad, an India 'A' regular, who tested positive a few days after Chahar, was being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

The young right-handed batsman is said to have impressed the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the camp in Chennai prior to their departure to the UAE.

According to IPL's medical protocols, players are kept in separate quarantine faciity for 14 days if they test positive in the bubble and have to return two negative tests on consecutive days.

After that, the player has to undergo medical tests, including cardiovascular and lung function test, to ensure he is fit to train.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruturaj Gaikwad COVID-19 Coronavirus CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2020
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp