STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo | @IPL Twitter)

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo | @IPL Twitter)

By Online Desk

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli will look to start the season on a higher note as they are eying their maiden title this season.

On the other hand, David Warner, the leading run-getter of the last season, will lead his troops from SRH to fresh beginnings after making a playoff exit in the 2019 edition.

The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Devdutt Padikkal
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp