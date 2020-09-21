IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

By Online Desk

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli will look to start the season on a higher note as they are eying their maiden title this season.

On the other hand, David Warner, the leading run-getter of the last season, will lead his troops from SRH to fresh beginnings after making a playoff exit in the 2019 edition.

The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.