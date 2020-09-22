STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andre Russell's workload to be monitored by Karthik and Morgan, says McCullum

KKR will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Andre Russell . (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Tuesday said that the decision regarding workload management of all-rounder Andre Russell will be made by Dinesh Karthik.

The KKR coach also said that Russell's ability to bowl during the death overs also gives flexibility to the Dinesh Karthik lineup.

"Dinesh Karthik will make this decision (workload management) in the middle, we know about Russell's batting ability, we all know what he can do with the bat, his ability to bowl at crunch situations gives us further options, the captain and vice-captain will make this decision of how o use him during the match," said McCullum while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

KKR roped in Ali Khan as a replacement for injured pacer Harry Gurney. With this, Khan has become the first player from the USA to feature in the cash-rich league.

Talking about Khan, McCullum said: "First and foremost, it's great to have Ali Khan in the KKR setup, he is the first United States player to feature in the IPL, he has been successful at Trinbago Knight Riders. He deserves an opportunity to present himself in the IPL, I guess his opportunity will come deeper in this year's IPL."

McCullum also said that he hopes Pat Cummins will be able to bowl Test match length to extract movement from the UAE pitches. Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the IPL as he was picked by KKR for INR 15.5 core.

"First and foremost, the conditions are similar to Eden Gardens, pitches in the UAE have not been utilised for the past few months, Cummins is the number one bowler in Test cricket so I wish he bowls at the same length he does in Test matches, he is a strong leader and he has been a part of KKR before," said McCullum.

KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Cummins, Ali Khan, and Chris Green. The side had finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now the Karthik-led side would be looking to go all the way.

